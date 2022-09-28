World Heart Day 2022: Date, History, Significance, Theme and Importance

World Heart Day 2022: Every year on the 29th of September, people all around the world observe World Heart Day as a means to draw attention to the causes of cardiovascular illnesses, their management and how to use the heart for humanity, nature and you.

World Heart Day 2022: Date

World Heart Day will be observed on 29th September 2022 and is one occasion to raise awareness about the rising concerns of heart health, cardiovascular illnesses, the impact of overexercising on the heart and how heart care is of utmost importance.

World Heart Day 2022: History

The World Heart Federation and the World Health Organization collaborated to create this international event. Antoni Bayés de Luna, who served as the World Heart Federation's president from 1997 to 1999, had come up with this idea. World Heart Day was originally celebrated on September 24, 2000, and up until 2011, it was marked as the final Sunday in September. It was later decided upon as 29th September, the exact date when international World Heart Day will be observed with more than 90 countries coming together to participate in this world event.

World Heart Day 2022: Significance

The ultimate aim of World Heart Day is to direct the attention of the world to the behaviour that can deter individuals from becoming inclined to cardiovascular diseases and also skill people on how to manage the potential risks related to such an eminent organ of the body. The World Heart Federation established this day to raise awareness about the various cardiovascular issues and illnesses that affect the world population today.

World Heart Day 2022: Importance

The discussion around World Heart Day is of the highest importance because of the increasing number of heart attacks and other heart-related cases that have come into the limelight with more and more people being affected by these cardiovascular issues.

Unhealthy eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle too are of importance to people of all ages and awareness regarding the same is crucial.

World Heart Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Heart Day 2022 is 'USE HEART FOR EVERY HEART'. With increasing global awareness about cardiovascular diseases and learning to manage the disease.

In the theme 'USE HEART FOR EVERY HEART', "Use Heart" means to think differently, make the right decisions, act with courage and help others. Similarly, "For Every Heart" involves the use of “FOR” and shifts the focus from the actions themselves to the heir of such actions, allowing for wider application of the campaign while also making it more personal.

This World Heart Day, use 'Heart' for humanity, use 'Heart' for nature and use 'Heart' for YOU because why not!