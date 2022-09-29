World Heart Day 2022: Surgeons call for lifestyle, dietary changes for good cardiac health

New Delhi: To commemorate "World Heart Day", the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), held a webinar titled "Dil Ki Baat" as part of the Illness to Wellness campaign with an aim to raise awareness and provide information about cardiac health.

"On the eve of World Heart Day, ASSOCHAM under its Illness To Wellness series is organising a webinar titled `Dil Maange More: Healthy Heart for a Healthy Long Life`", ASSOCHAM said in a tweet.

The main goal of the webinar was to raise awareness and provide information about heart care symptoms and preventions so that participants might lead healthier lives with robust cardiovascular systems.

Even though one may not give it much thought throughout the day, but his/her heart is working around the clock. Because it transports blood and oxygen to all of his/her organs, one`s heart is the most significant muscle in their body. In fact, there are certain foods can influence blood pressure, triglycerides, cholesterol levels and inflammation, all of which are risk factors for heart disease.

There is no shortcut to a healthy heart, he insisted, highlighting the significance of keeping it. Addressing the webinar, the Chairperson, ASSOCHAM CSR Council Anil Rajput said, "We must commit to safeguarding one of the most essential parts of the human body - the heart and any symptom of difficulty in this organ should be handled seriously as it is a question of life and death."Emphasising the significance of maintaining good heart health he said that there is no shortcut to a healthy heart. Medication and routine check-ups are essential for maintaining good heart health and living a healthy life for years to come. Heart-healthy habits such as adopting a nutritious diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and changing one`s lifestyle are also important.

Padma Shri Dr Praveen Chandra, Cardiologist, Chairman of Interventional Cardiology at Medanta shared his insights on how a heart attack occurs when the flow of blood to the heart is severely reduced or blocked. The blockage is usually due to a build-up of fat, cholesterol and other substances in the heart (coronary) arteries, he added. He stressed upon Prompt treatment needed for a heart attack to prevent death and not wait till the last hour.

Cardiovascular diseases kill more people in the world than coronavirus ever will, stated Dr Rajiv Passey, MBBS, DNB, DM, Cardiologist, Fellow of Indian College of Physician (FICP), Sir Gangaram Hospital.

He further said, "Both private and government sectors should work together to bring down the losses of lives through this disease as it accounts for most deaths around the world. The symptoms can be hereditary, breathlessness, chest pain, dizziness, exertion, weakness in limbs, and excessive headache. Moderation in lifestyle is vital. Seeking appropriate advice from a good cardiologist at the right time is essential."Dr Sushant Srivastava, Chairperson, Adult Cardiac Surgery and Heart Lung Transplant, Artemis Hospital said tests or treatments to diagnose a heart attack include ECG, MRI, angioplasty, statins, and bypass surgery. Cardiovascular disease accounts for 32 per cent of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85 per cent were due to heart attack and stroke, he added.

In his moderation, Dr Rajesh Kesari, Founder and Director of Total Care Control, Delhi - NCR EC Member, RSSDI stated Heart diseases have become the major cause of death and is affecting the younger generation. This has a lot to do with the lifestyle with high calories, bad fats (Trans Fats, Saturated fats) which come with fast foods, lack of physical activity, Stress and even environmental pollution. A diet low on fats and Whites like Maida (Refined wheat flour and other carbs), Sugar and Salt yet colourful and rich in whole grains, vegetables and fruits combined with daily physical activity not less than 150 mins per week would be beneficial in preventing heart diseases and deaths to a great extent.