World Heart Day 2022: Top foods for healthy heart

World Heart Day 2022: Given the reports of death due to cardiac arrest in the last few months, it can be said that it has become a matter of concern to take proper care of your health. Such is the impact of indulging in unhealthy lifestyle that we have forgotten to ensure a good heart health. We are hardly thinking about having a fit body, leave alone maintaining a nutritious diet.

It needs to be noted that healthy eating habits contribute significantly and have huge impact health of the heart. But we still eat junk that badly affects our health. The food prepared using excess oil increases the possibility of obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol which ultimately increases the risk of developing heart problems.

This is exactly the reason why World Heart Federation established World Heart Day which is observed annually across the globe on September 29. On this occasion, let’s take a look at the food items that can be included in our diet as first line of defense against poor health conditions.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is the best breakfast to start your day with. A big bowl of fiber-rich oatmeal lowers your risk of heart disease and also helps reducing your LDL (bad) cholesterol. The benefits of oatmeal are endless. Thus, start consuming rolled or steel-cut oats in breakfast or as snack if you want a healthy heart.

Avocados

Avocados are popularly called “the fruit with healthy fats.” Needless to mention, it is good source of fiber. For those unaware, avocados include about 20 vitamins, minerals and healthy plant compounds which is enough to explain how beneficial it is for human heart. As per the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, avocados can lessen the risk for cardiovascular disease.

Green veggies

Various studies have suggested that the risk of heart disease can be lowered by 16% if you are consuming the right amount of leafy green vegetables. These veggies include a multitude of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Not only this, they also contain a lot of nitrates which helps in dilating blood vessels which increases the flow of oxygen-rich blood can flow to your heart. The dietary nitrates present in it can be directly linked with the lowered blood pressure, lessen arterial stiffness, and enhanced the functionality of the cells.

Dark Chocolate

Well, this might steal your attention. Many of you love chocolates and thus, it would be easy for you to consume the dark chocolate. While many claim that higher consumption of chocolates can have a poor impact on health, it can be asserted that dark chocolate has more benefits than disadvantages. This is because it is rich in antioxidants like flavonoids. The studies have suggested that dark chocolate can be linked with lower risk of developing coronary heart disease.

Berries

If you have a sweet tooth and love eating berries, it is high time you start having Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries as a source for good health of heart. It consists of important nutrients that are rich in antioxidants such as anthocyanins. One of the primary benefits is that it prevents oxidative stress and inflammation. Mind you, these are the factors that contribute towards development of heart diseases.

Try having a mindful diet rather than eating unhealthy foods that can increase the chances of developing heart diseases.