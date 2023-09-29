World Heart Day 2023: Expert Explains Heart Related Problems In Youngsters

The rising incidence of heart problems among youngsters is a cause for concern. Lifestyle changes, increased awareness, and early intervention are crucial in addressing this emerging health crisis. While heart issues have traditionally been associated with older age groups, recent data suggests a concerning shift. The surge in heart attacks among young individuals is of great concern especially in India.

It affects young individuals at the prime of their career. Heart related problems in youngsters can be broadly classified into 3 categories. But one must remember that these categories can result in catastrophic events.

Categories Of Heart Diseases

Dr S V Krishna Rao, MBBS, MD - General Medicine, DNB – Cardiology, Cardiologist, Apollo Clinic, Electronic City said that, “Firstly, coronary heart disease’s prevalence has increased off late among youngsters. Atherosclerosis begins in early 20’s age and progresses further based on genetic predisposition and modifiable risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, hypertension, deranged lipids, over weight particularly central obesity (increased waist by hip ratio: men more than 1, in female more than 0.8) and physical inactivity with underlying inflammation evidenced by increased hS.CRP or CRP, hastening atherosclerosis. Air pollution has also been found to be a risk factor in increasing heart related issues.”

Dr Rao highlighted that the other two categories, though not common, are existing and responsible for sudden cardiac death. “Structural heart disease (myocardial such as HCM - obstructive or non-obstructive and bicuspid AV disease which can predispose to palpitations and arrhythmias (abnormal fast heart rates), resulting in events. Rarely Idiopathic PAH, particularly young females, goes un- noticed. The third one being electrical abnormality due to prolonged QTC, either congenital or acquired, predisposing to arrhythmias (abnormal fast heart beating),” he said.

Risk Factors For Heart Attacks

Unfortunately, 50 percent of heart attacks occur in those who do not have warning signs or symptoms, remaining a lot with inadequate physical activity as per their age, hence unaware of the disease. Dr Chirag D, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, SPARSH Hospital, Bangalore said that, “Few factors apart from the conventional risk factors (like diabetes, dyslipidemia) are noted in younger people with heart attack.

Sedentary working lifestyle - sitting for longer hours owing to work have earned the ominous label of "the new smoking." Many young adults today lead primarily inactive lives, which in turn exposes them to a host of risk factors that elevates the chances of heart-related problems. These risk factors encompass obesity, elevated cholesterol levels, and an increased predisposition to conditions like hypertension and diabetes.

Furthermore, a significant contributing factor to early heart attacks in young people is their exposure to tobacco, particularly through smoking. Young smokers face increased risk of experiencing heart attacks. They are at risk of extensive arterial clot formation.”

Dr Chirag adds that a strong family history of heart disease can also lead to an increased risk of heart attacks. “Young individuals whose family runs with a history of heart problems, especially if those issues emerged at a young age in their family members, should consider regular screenings and remain vigilant for potential risk factors or symptoms,” he added.

Precautions and Solutions

Due to such high risk, it is important for individuals to screen themselves for risk factors besides ECG, 2D ECHO and TMT to identify any silent disease or known predilection, thus preventing future events.

“Any individual after heavy exercise should avoid caffeinated drinks to prevent heart beating abnormalities. due to changing scenarios, all young adults also need early screening for cardiac problems or risk factors so as to be addressed thus preventing sudden cardiac events,” Dr. Rao said. “Young adults must remain vigilant, adopt healthier lifestyles, and seek immediate medical attention if they observe any of these early warning signs,” Dr Chirag added.