World Hemophilia Day 2023: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis And Treatment Of This Rare Blood Disorder

World Hemophilia Day: Every year on April 17, there is a celebration honouring haemophilia. The International Federation of Hemophilia was founded by Frank Schnabel, whose birthday is commemorated today. This day is celebrated to increase public understanding of haemophilia and other bleeding disorders.

What is Hemophilia?

Hemophilia is a rare genetic blood illness where the patient has extensive bleeding following an accident or surgery because their blood cannot clot. Males are more likely to have the illness. Blood clotting factors and platelets often form a clot around a wound to halt bleeding when a person sustains an injury or a cut.

Hemophiliacs bleed for a longer period than healthy persons because their blood lacks a few clotting factors. Factor VIII or factor IX are the two primary clotting factors that are absent in hemophilic individuals.

The theme for World Hemophilia Day 2022 is “Access for All: Partnership. Policy. Progress.Engaging your government, integrating inherited bleeding disorders into national policy”

What Causes Hemophilia?

The body gathers blood cells to create a clot when a person bleeds from an interior or exterior wound to stop additional bleeding. Blood proteins interact with platelet-like cells to produce clots, which is how clotting occurs. When a clotting factor is absent and there is persistent bleeding, haemophilia develops.

- Congenital hemophilia

- Acquired hemophilia

Signs and Symptoms of Hemophilia

The most significant symptom is unusual or excessive bleeding or bruising, although individuals with haemophilia can have different symptoms. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), signs and symptoms of hemophilia include:

- Bruising

- Hematomas, bleeding into the muscle or soft tissues

- Bleeding from the mouth and gums

- Bleeding after a circumcision

- Bloody stool

- Blood in urine

- Frequent nose bleeds

- Bleeding after vaccinations or other injections

- Bleeding into the joints

- Bleeding following dental or other surgical procedures or injury

How is Hemophilia Diagnosed?

Beginning with a thorough history and physical examination, a healthcare professional will first treat the patient. The medical professional will inquire about your family's medical history if you exhibit haemophilia symptoms. These tests may be performed by providers:

- Complete blood count (CBC)

- Prothrombin time (PT) test

- Activated partial thromboplastin time test

- Specific clotting factor test(s)

Management and Treatment of Hemophilia

In order to treat haemophilia, medical experts either increase clotting factor levels or replace those that are absent (replacement therapy).

With replacement treatment, patients get lab-made (recombinant) clotting factors or human plasma concentrates. Only those with severe haemophilia need ongoing replacement treatment, in general. Replacement treatment may be given to those who need surgery and have mild or moderate haemophilia. Antifibrinolytics, a drug that prevents blood clots from dissolving, may also be given to them.

Is Hemophilia Preventable?

No, people can’t. Your healthcare professional may advise genetic testing if you have haemophilia and have children so that you and your children may determine whether they run the risk of passing the disease on to their children.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for the advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)