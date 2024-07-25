World IVF Day 2024: Addressing The Urgent Need For Infertility Awareness In India

As World IVF Day approaches, it is crucial to shed light on a significant health concern affecting millions of Indians across all socio-economic strata - infertility. This condition, often cloaked in silence and stigma, is not merely a personal struggle but a public health issue necessitating immediate attention and action.

Infertility, the inability to conceive after one year of unprotected intercourse, impacts approximately 10-15% of couples globally. In India, this rate is climbing, with an estimated 27.5 million couples grappling with infertility. Contributing factors include lifestyle changes, increasing age of marriage, delayed childbearing, urbanization, and medical conditions such as PCOS and endometriosis.

Dr. Chaitali Taware, IVF Specialist, Clara IVF said, “In vitro fertilization (IVF) has emerged as a beacon of hope for infertility couples, transforming reproductive medicine. IVF involves retrieving eggs from the ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm in a laboratory, followed by implanting the resulting embryos into the uterus. This method offers a higher chance of pregnancy for many couples who have struggled with natural conception.”

“Thanks to medical technology and techniques advancements, IVF success rates have steadily improved. Data from the Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction indicates that IVF success rates in India range from 30% to 35% per cycle for women under 35, comparable to global standards. Innovations like preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and improved embryo culture techniques have further bolstered these success rates by enabling the selection of the healthiest embryos, reducing genetic disorder risks, and enhancing pregnancy chances.” Dr. Taware added.

Despite its promise, IVF's accessibility and affordability remain significant hurdles in India. A single IVF cycle costs between INR 1.5 to 2.5 lakh, which is unaffordable for many couples, particularly those from lower socio-economic backgrounds. To combat this, state governments, such as Tamil Nadu, have initiated subsidized ART programs in government hospitals to make these treatments more accessible.

Policy interventions are vital to making IVF and other fertility treatments more attainable. Including fertility treatments under health insurance coverage can substantially lessen the financial burden on couples. Additionally, implementing supportive workplace policies that offer fertility-related leave can help mitigate the stress associated with treatment.

Addressing infertility requires a multi-faceted approach, beginning with increased awareness. Dispelling myths and reducing the stigma associated with infertility are critical. Public health campaigns and education can play a pivotal role in normalising conversations around reproductive health and encouraging couples to seek help without shame.