World Kidney Cancer Day 2023: 4 Early Symptoms To Watch Out For

World Kidney Cancer Day is an annual observance to raise awareness about kidney cancer, promote early detection, and provide support for individuals affected by this disease. With a goal to reduce the global burden of kidney cancer, this day brings together patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and organizations to collaborate and educate the public about this form of cancer.

Kidney cancer, also known as renal cell carcinoma, is a type of cancer that develops in the kidneys. Like other forms of cancer, early detection plays a crucial role in improving treatment outcomes. Recognizing the early symptoms associated with kidney cancer can help individuals seek medical attention promptly and potentially improve their chances of successful treatment.

Dr Vinay Gaikwad – Director - The Oncology Centre, at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Gurugram explains early symptoms to watch out for and not ignore when it comes to kidney cancer.

World Kidney Cancer Day: Early Symptoms To Watch Out For

Kidney Mass On Regular Screening Ultrasound/Imaging

Dr Gaikwad explains, “One of the earliest signs of kidney cancer is the presence of a kidney mass or tumor. In many cases, these masses are incidentally discovered during routine imaging tests such as ultrasounds, CT scans, or MRIs performed for unrelated reasons. Therefore, it is important not to ignore any kidney abnormalities detected during regular screenings, even if they do not cause noticeable symptoms.”

Blood In The Urine Without Pain

Dr Gaikwad explains, “Hematuria, which refers to the presence of blood in the urine, can be an early sign of kidney cancer. It may appear as pink, red, or cola-colored urine. Importantly, blood in the urine can occur without any associated pain, making it easy to overlook or attribute to other causes such as urinary tract infections. Therefore, any unexplained blood in the urine should not be ignored and should prompt further medical evaluation.”

Heavy Sensation In The Upper Back

Dr Gaikwad explains, “Some individuals with kidney cancer may experience a heavy sensation or persistent pain in the upper back or side. This discomfort is typically felt on the affected side and may be constant or intermittent. It can sometimes be mistaken for muscle pain or strain, leading to delayed diagnosis. If you experience persistent upper back pain without an obvious cause, it is important to consult a healthcare professional for a thorough evaluation.”

Unexplained Weight Loss And Loss Of Appetite

Dr Gaikwad explains, “Unintentional weight loss and a decrease in appetite can be indicative of various underlying health conditions, including kidney cancer. The presence of a tumor can affect the body's metabolism, leading to weight loss even when dietary habits remain unchanged. Similarly, a loss of appetite may be related to the tumor's impact on the body's normal physiological processes. If you are experiencing unexplained weight loss or a persistent lack of appetite, it is crucial to discuss these symptoms with a medical professional.”

Dr Gaikwad further explains that “It is important to note that the presence of these symptoms does not necessarily indicate kidney cancer, as they can also be associated with other less serious conditions. However, if you are experiencing any of these early warning signs, it is essential to consult a healthcare provider for further evaluation and appropriate diagnostic tests.”

“Timely diagnosis and intervention can significantly improve the prognosis and treatment options for kidney cancer. Regular check-ups, screenings, and maintaining open communication with your healthcare team are key in detecting kidney cancer in its early stages when it is most treatable,” Dr Gaikwad said.