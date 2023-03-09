World Kidney Day: 10 Daily Habits That Can Damage Your Kidneys

World Kidney Day is a global campaign that aims to raise awareness about the importance of kidneys - maintaining kidney health, preventive behaviour, managing risks, and dealing with kidney problems. Every year, World Kidney Day is observed on the second Thursday of March and this year it's being observed today - March 9. Did you know that many of our daily habits can damage our kidneys? Here are 10 such practices.

Harmful Habits That Adversely Affect Kidneys

1. Overusing Over-the-Counter Painkillers

Be it headaches or arthritis, if you are regularly consuming painkillers, without being advised by a doctor, discontinue now. Painkillers can damage your kidneys if you have them regularly and over a prolonged period.

2. Having High Salt Intake

Sodium-rich diet - that is consuming food with excessive salt - directly impacts one's blood pressure. And a spike in blood pressure or hypertension can harm your kidneys. Use spices and herbs instead of salt to flavour your food.

3. Eating Too Much Sugar

Eating too much sugar - not just added sugar and sweets, but also cookies, cereals, etc - will up the risk of diabetes, and obesity which in turn can damage the kidneys.

4. Not Drinking Adequate Amount Of Water

Not keeping yourself hydrated is a dangerous thing for your kidneys. Water helps flush out sodium and toxins from the body and also helps to avoid painful kidney stones. Doctors suggest people with healthy kidneys drink 3-4 litres of water but those with kidney issues might need to restrict fluid intake, as per the doctor's advice.

5. Eating Processed Food Regularly

Loaded with sodium and phosphorus, processed food can negatively impact those with kidney diseases. Even if you don't have kidney issues, regular consumption can lead to hypertension, kidney issues, high blood sugar, etc.

6. Not Sleeping Enough

Kidney function is regulated by the sleep-wake cycle, this regulates the workload of kidneys over 24 hours. Therefore among other benefits, a good night's sleep is a must for healthy kidneys too.

7. Smoking

Not just the heart and lungs, smoking can lead to kidney problems. Protein in urine - a sign of kidney damage - can happen more easily in people who smoke, points out doctors and studies.

8. Excessive Alcohol Consumption

Several studies have shown that more than four drinks a day increase the risk of chronic kidney diseases. High alcohol intake ups uric acid generation, which affects the kidneys. Smokers who are heavy drinkers are even more susceptible to kidney diseases.

9. Eating Too Much Meat

Animal protein can generate high amounts of acid in the blood, which can damage kidneys and excessive consumption can lead to acidosis, a condition when kidneys aren't able to remove acid from the blood fast enough. Have a balanced diet, and add loads of fruits and veggies along with meat.

10. Not Exercising

Sitting in one place for a long period of time can be detrimental to your kidneys. A sedentary lifestyle harms the kidneys while regular exercise improves metabolism, regulates blood pressure and blood sugar and overall helps in maintaining kidney health.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)