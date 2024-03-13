World Kidney Day: What Are Early Signs Of Kidney Disease In Children Parents Must Not Ignore? Expert Shares Symptoms

The kidneys are vital organs that play a crucial role in maintaining overall health. They perform several essential functions, including filtering waste products, excess salts, and fluids from the blood to form urine, which is then excreted from the body. Additionally, the kidneys help regulate the balance of water, acid-base balance, and electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and calcium. They also play a key role in regulating blood pressure by controlling blood volume and the amount of sodium retained in the body.

Furthermore, Dr Darshan Rangaswamy, Pediatric Nephrologist, KMC Hospital Mangalore adds, "The kidneys produce hormones like erythropoietin and active Vitamin D, which are important for increasing haemoglobin levels and maintaining calcium balance for promoting bone health, respectively."

Kidney Disease in Children

"Kidney disease in children is often overlooked but can have significant impacts on health and quality of life. Children with kidney disease experience a range of disorders that affect the kidneys, including congenital conditions, inherited genetic diseases, acquired diseases due to infection, autoimmunity, or drug toxicity, and rarely, cancers of the kidney and urinary tract. The incidence and prevalence of kidney ailments in children have increased significantly in recent years due to improved recognition and treatment," highlights Dr Darshan.

Symptoms of Kidney Disease in Children

In children kidney disease range from congenital conditions of abnormalities in kidney development, inherited genetic diseases, acquired diseases due to infection, autoimmunity or drug toxicity and rarely cancers of the kidney and urinary tract. Symptoms can vary depending on the specific type of kidney disease, Dr Darshan shares common signs which include:

Fluid retention: Swelling in the legs, ankles, feet, face, or abdomen.

Urination changes: Increased or decreased frequency of urination, bedwetting (especially in a child who was previously dry at night), foamy or bloody urine.

Fatigue: Weakness, lethargy, or irritability.

Poor appetite: Nausea, vomiting, or weight loss.

High blood pressure: This is more common in older children and adolescents.

Growth problems: Delayed growth or short stature.

Pain: Abdominal pain, back pain, or flank pain.

When To Seek Professional Help?

Dr Darshan concludes, "It's important for parents to be aware of these symptoms and consult with a paediatrician and/or paediatric nephrologist if they suspect their child may have kidney disease. Early detection and treatment can help manage kidney disease and improve outcomes for children. The real impact of chronic kidney disease in children from developing countries is often under-recorded due to lack of paediatric renal services, accessibility to renal replacement therapy, and poor healthcare resource allocation."