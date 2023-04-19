World Liver Day 2023: 5 Causes Of Liver Diseases; Check Symptoms Of Fatty Liver

By Dr Neerav Goyal

The liver is one of the most vital organs in the human body. It performs various functions, such as breaking down toxins, producing bile, regulating metabolism, and storing vitamins and minerals. However, many people suffer from liver diseases, which can be caused by various factors.

Common Causes of Liver Diseases

1. Alcohol Consumption: Excessive alcohol consumption is one of the leading causes of liver diseases, such as fatty liver disease, alcoholic hepatitis, and cirrhosis. The liver metabolizes alcohol, and excessive drinking can cause inflammation and scarring of liver cells.

2. Obesity: Obesity and excess weight are also common causes of liver diseases. When the body carries excess fat, it can lead to a condition called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is the accumulation of fat in the liver. NAFLD can cause liver inflammation, scarring, and liver failure.

3. Viral Infections: Viral infections such as hepatitis B and C can cause liver inflammation and damage. These infections can be transmitted through contaminated blood, unprotected sex, and sharing needles. Chronic viral hepatitis can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer.

4. Medications: Certain medications and supplements can cause liver damage, especially when taken in high doses or over a long period. Examples of medications that can cause liver damage include acetaminophen, statins, and antibiotics.

5. Genetics: Genetic factors can also increase the risk of liver diseases such as hemochromatosis, Wilson's disease, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. These genetic disorders can cause the liver to store too much iron, copper, or protein, leading to liver damage.

Symptoms of Fatty Liver

Fatty liver disease is a condition where excess fat builds up in the liver. It is a common condition that affects about 25% of the world's population. Fatty liver disease usually does not cause any symptoms, but some people may experience the following signs:

1. Fatigue: Feeling tired and weak is a common symptom of fatty liver disease. This is because the liver is not functioning properly, and the body is not getting enough energy.

2. Abdominal Pain: Some people may experience pain in the upper right side of the abdomen, where the liver is located. This pain can be dull or sharp and may worsen after eating.

3. Enlarged Liver: Fatty liver disease can cause the liver to become enlarged, which can be detected during a physical exam or imaging tests.

4. Jaundice: Jaundice is a condition where the skin and whites of the eyes turn yellow. This can occur in severe cases of fatty liver disease, indicating liver damage.

5. Nausea and vomiting: Fatty liver disease can cause nausea and vomiting, especially after meals. This is because the liver is not producing enough bile to help digest food properly.

In conclusion, liver diseases are caused by various factors, including alcohol consumption, obesity, viral infections, medications, and genetics. Fatty liver disease is a common condition that can be detected by symptoms such as fatigue, abdominal pain, enlarged liver, jaundice, nausea, and vomiting. It is essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle and seek medical attention if experiencing any of these symptoms. Early detection and treatment can prevent liver damage and improve overall health.

