World Mental Health Day 2022: 10 Effective strategies to reduce stress

World Mental Health Day 2022: Despite the negative effects stress has on our lives, we refuse to acknowledge the possibility that it could cause mental health issues. It is crucial to understand the methods that could reduce stressful situations because our busy schedules and countless responsibilities have significantly contributed to this condition. Stress is a natural aspect of life, from minor challenges to major crises. Even though you may have no control over your environment, you always have power over how you respond to it.

However, there is no one stress-reduction strategy that works for everyone. It's possible that what works for one person won't for another. Consequently, it's crucial to have a variety of stress reduction strategies at your disposal. Here are a few tips for leading a stress-free life.

Immediate stress relief strategies

It's crucial to have some stress reduction techniques that you can be used right away, whether you're about to go for a job interview or you're feeling overwhelmed by your child's behaviour at the playground.

1. Laugh

Yes, you heard that, LAUGH! Laugh out loud at a joke told by friends or an amusing YouTube video. Laughter lowers hormone levels, lowers blood pressure, and releases endorphins, the body's natural painkillers.

2. Walk

Even a short 10-minute walk around the office will increase blood flow and cardiovascular activity, which eases stress. Even better, the weather allows us to take a walk outside where we can experience nature and the change in environment will help you temporarily block out unpleasant thoughts. Take your dog for a walk when you're at home-animals are another way to unwind.

3. Guided imagery

Guided imagery is similar to taking a little mental vacation. Imagine yourself in your "happy place", perhaps sitting on a beach while taking in the sound of the waves, the fragrance of the water, and the warmth of the sand beneath your feet. Simply close your eyes for a moment and visualise a peaceful setting.

4. Intimacy

Your stress can be greatly reduced through physical touch. Hugging a loved one has several benefits. Social interaction, physical contact, touch, endorphins, and the hormones and chemicals produced during physical activity are all excellent stress relievers. Oxytocin- a happy hormone, which reduces heart rate and blood pressure, can also be released while cuddling and kissing your partner.

5. Read

When one enters a fictional world via a book, the mind enjoys whipping up visions of objects, events, and characters. The mind enjoys mental getaways from fiction, non-fiction, and even an interesting magazine.

6. Aromatherapy

Some scents have a very calming effect. Everything from oils to air fresheners to candles is accessible. Among the scents that reduce anxiety and enhance sleep include lavender, rose, lemongrass, cinnamon, sandalwood, and orange blossom.

7. Music

Physiological processes in the body can be slowed down by soothing music. Those who are anxious will feel less stressed when listening to music, especially brown music. Additionally, music has been associated with easing sadness, lessening burnout, and elevating mood.

8. Draw

Adult colouring books have grown to be highly popular, and the mind can be easily diverted by drawing and colouring. They gain from a mental state known as "flow," which is when one is so fully immersed in something that it is almost meditative. This calming and mind-consuming mindset is beneficial to hobbies like drawing, gardening, and hiking. M many of the intricate patterns need planning and thinking to complete.

9. Find quiet

Sit outside, away from the workplace noise, or in a quiet room. Put on some headphones that block out sounds. The brain is rested and tension is reduced by turning off the TV, radio, podcasts, sounds of work and conversation, or traffic. Additionally, silence triggers the brain's "self-generated cognition" mode, which is where stress-relieving mental processes like daydreaming, memory retrieval, and idea generation happen.

10. Unplug

It can be really stressful to be available and connected all the time. Disconnect for a specific number of hours each day. Utilize the "screen time" function on your phone to restrict interruptions during private time. To take it a step further, plan a media detox, such as a mobile phone-free weekend or a day without social media or TV.

While one should follow other practises like deep breathing, avoiding excessive job goals, eating a balanced diet, etc., it is the well-being and contentment of the mind that will result in improved and stress-free living.