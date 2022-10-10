World Mental Health Day 2022: Relationship between mental health and chronic physical conditions

World Mental Health Day 2022: Although the mind and body are often viewed as being separate, mental and physical health are actually closely related. People who suffer from mental health issues can develop a variety of physical symptoms as a result of their condition and/or their treatment. Hormonal imbalances and sleep patterns can be affected by mental disorders, and many psychiatric drugs can have adverse effects like weight gain and irregular heartbeats. An increased vulnerability to a number of physical conditions results from these symptoms.

Effects of mental health on physical health

Your general well-being is greatly influenced by your mental health. A healthy mental state can help you stay healthy and fend off significant medical issues. Having a healthy psychological outlook can ease off the stress on your heart and mind. On the other hand, poor mental health can result in dangerous behaviours or poor physical health.

Chronic diseases. Depression has been linked to many chronic illnesses. These illnesses include diabetes, asthma etc. Schizophrenia has also been linked to a higher risk of heart and respiratory diseases. People with mental health conditions are more likely to suffer from sleep disorders, like insomnia. People with mental health conditions are more likely to smoke than those who do not have mental health conditions.

Effects of physical health on mental health

Your mental health is influenced by both your physical and mental health. Mental health conditions can arise in people who already have physical health issues. A skin ailment known as psoriasis causes painful red blisters on the skin. Depression and severe stress are directly linked to it.

Tips for care

- Regular exercise

- Wholesome diet

- Proper sleep

- Practice mindfulness

- Don't shy away from taking help

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It should be cared for as well as respected. Talk to your friends, family or a professional and seek help.

(Discliamer: The information in this article is based on general knowledge. Zee News does not confirm this.)