As the world prepares to observe World No Tobacco Day on May 31st, the spotlight illuminates India's persistent battle against teenage smoking. Despite concerted efforts to curb tobacco consumption, recent data unveils a disheartening reality, particularly among the nation's youth.

Tobacco addiction, fuelled by harmful nicotine, a highly addictive compound inherent in tobacco plants, ensnares vulnerable groups in a web of physical, social, and mental dependencies from an early age if exposed. This addiction isn't just a personal struggle; it takes a heavy toll on society, contributing significantly to preventable deaths and economic burdens.

According to the Lung Association, tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable deaths globally, claiming one in ten lives. In India alone, approximately 267 million people are tobacco users, with a staggering 28.6% of the population aged 15 and above consuming tobacco products. Among this demographic, 8.5% are teenagers aged 13 to 15, revealing a troubling trend that demands urgent attention.

Dr. Arup Haldar, Consultant Pulmonologist, CMRI Hospital, a prominent voice in public health, elucidates the intricate nature of nicotine addiction, highlighting its ability to manipulate brain chemistry and induce pleasurable sensations. " Tobacco consumption can almost feel like a crutch, a steady friend relied upon during challenging times. Harmful nicotine consumption with tobacco itself releases dopamine towards reward centres of the brain, elevating mood and providing a sense of comfort”, he said.

Moreover, it's important to discuss the importance of addressing all facets of the addiction cycle—physical, social, and psychological to achieve successful cessation. Proven methods to quit smoking involve identifying triggers and relearning behaviours through a holistic plan. We must provide comprehensive support systems to aid people, especially kids who are at a formative time of their growth in their journey towards a tobacco-free life. In the realm of cessation strategies, Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) emerges as a promising therapy as it helps ease withdrawal symptoms by delivering nicotine to the body without the harmful toxins found in cigarettes. This powerful therapy can reduce cravings and manage withdrawal symptoms, but it's crucial to consult with a healthcare provider for personalised guidance.

However, the pervasive influence of social and behavioural factors complicates efforts to combat teenage smoking. Peer dynamics, lack of awareness, and societal norms perpetuate the cycle of tobacco use among youth, exacerbating the public health challenge.

Dr. Arup Haldar, further sheds light on the insidious role of e-cigarettes and vaping in this landscape. "E-cigarettes and vaping, once hailed as cessation aids, are now embraced as trendy accessories among teenagers. Despite governmental bans, these products continue to proliferate, easily accessible online and offline."He questions the efficacy of bans, noting their limited impact in curbing vaping's allure among teenagers. "Is banning the solution? Or is it even effective? Bans have done little to curb the impact of vaping, as these devices remain readily available, fuelling the emergence of a new generation of consumers."

Mrs. Malavika Kaura Saxena, Chief Marketing Officer, of Rusan Pharma, asserts, "In light of the persistent challenges posed by teenage tobacco consumption, we must adopt a multifaceted approach to address this pressing public health concern."She emphasises the need for stringent regulations to safeguard vulnerable groups and promote tobacco cessation effectively. Additionally, Malavika advocates for the expansion of de-addiction clinics nationwide, stating, "These clinics serve as lifelines for tobacco-dependant people seeking assistance in their journey towards tobacco-free living, offering tailored interventions and support systems."Recognising the pervasive impact of passive smoking on family members and friends, she underscores the importance of proactive measures and public education initiatives to mitigate exposure to second-hand smoke, fostering healthier environments for all. Malavika also highlights the significance of Nicotine Replacement Therapies, such as nicotine replacement patches, as safer alternatives to quitting tobacco consumption ultimately.

The economic ramifications of tobacco consumption are staggering, with India bearing a substantial burden of tobacco-attributable diseases and deaths. From 2017 to 2018, the economic cost amounted to a staggering INR 1773.4 billion, representing 1.04% of the nation's GDP. Direct health care costs accounted for 22% of this total, while indirect costs, including lost productivity, constituted a staggering 78%.

As we reflect on World No Tobacco Day, it's imperative to renew our commitment to combating teenage smoking in India. Through robust policy interventions, public awareness campaigns, and comprehensive cessation support, we can empower our youth to break free from the shackles of tobacco addiction, paving the way for a healthier, tobacco-free future.