Beyond Hot Flashes: Links Between Menopause And Ovarian Cancer Risk- What Every Woman Should Know

Menopause makes you prone to develop several medical conditions, including ovarian cancer. Menopause is clinically diagnosed when a woman experiences a full year without a menstrual period. Menopause marks a significant transition in a woman's life, signalling the end of her reproductive years. While this natural process brings about hormonal changes and the cessation of menstruation, it also introduces a surprising link to ovarian cancer risk that every woman should be aware of.

Role of Hormones in Menopause

Dr Arunabha Sengupta, Surgical Oncologist, Apollo Gleneagles Cancer Hospital. Hon. Secretary, Indian Cancer Society, Kolkata says, "Women should be aware that reaching menopause may increase their risk of developing ovarian cancer. Factors such as

- older age,

- a history of more ovulations over one's lifetime caused by early menarche and late menopause,

- supplementary hormone treatment,

- obesity,

- late childbirth etc

Can contribute to a heightened risk. However, it is essential to understand that advancing age is a primary risk factor for most ovarian cancers except for certain types, and medical experts do not currently recommend limiting ovulation as a means to reduce the risk of cancer later in life.

Steps to Reduce Ovarian Cancer Risk

While menopause itself does not directly cause ovarian cancer, the likelihood of developing it does rise with age. As women go through menopause, their risk increases simply due to the natural ageing process.

Estrogen, a hormone primarily produced by the ovaries, plays a crucial role in regulating the menstrual cycle and supporting reproductive functions.

What Women with Family History Should Consider?

One of the key factors contributing to the link between menopause and ovarian cancer risk is the cumulative exposure of the ovaries to estrogen over a woman's lifetime. Prolonged exposure to high levels of estrogen, particularly without the balancing effects of progesterone, may contribute to the development of ovarian cancer cells.

Understanding this link is crucial for every woman's health journey. It emphasizes the importance of regular gynaecological check-ups. There should be clear discussions with healthcare providers about individual risk factors, and considering appropriate screening measures, especially for postmenopausal women.

Early detection will help in improving outcomes and reducing the impact of ovarian cancer. Women with a family history of ovarian or breast cancer should be extra careful as they might inherit faulty genes causing hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndrome which can now be tested to take pre-emptive measures.