World Pneumonia Day 2022: Can vaccine prevent pneumonia? Know symptoms, treatment

A form of acute respiratory infection, Pneumonia can be caused by both bacteria and viruses. It can be mild and can also prove to be fatal in case of severe infections. While pneumonia occurs in people of all age groups, children and the elderly (above 65) are especially vulnerable. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pneumonia killed more than 808,000 children under the age of 5 in 2017, accounting for 15% of all deaths of children under 5 years.

What happens in Pneumonia

"The lungs are made up of small sacs called alveoli, which fill with air when a healthy person breathes. When an individual has pneumonia, the alveoli are filled with pus and fluid, which makes breathing painful and limits oxygen intake. These infections are generally spread by direct contact with infected people," the WHO says its website.

World Pneumonia Day 2022: Symptoms of pneumonia

Every year on November 12, World Pneumonia Day is observed to raise awareness about the disease and educate people so they learn how to identify the symptoms and then treat it, according to the severity of the infection. Here are seven key symptoms of pneumonia:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fever, sweating, and shaking chills

Fatigue

Chest pain

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea

Confusion, especially in older adults

(Source: WHO)

World Pneumonia Day 2022: Treatment for pneumonia

If pneumonia is caused by a bacterial infection, antibiotics need to be taken. The antibiotic of choice is amoxicillin dispersible tablets, says WHO. Apart from medications that should be taken ONLY after consulting a doctor, people should take adequate rest and consume plenty of fluids to keep themselves hydrated.

How to prevent pneumonia

The World Health Organization mentions four key steps to prevent pneumonia.

1) Vaccination: Get vaccinated against Hib, pneumococcus, measles, influenza, and whooping cough (pertussis) and this will go a long way in preventing pneumonia.

2) Hand hygiene: The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us the importance of good hand hygiene and this is true of pneumonia too. Use a mild soap to wash your hands regularly, especially after blowing your nose or taking care of the sick.

3) Indoor air pollution: India especially has high levels of indoor air pollution too, so use a purifier, don't smoke in the house and overall, keep a check on the environment.

4) Healthy lifestyle: Exercise regularly, have a balanced diet, and drink lots of water to take care of your general health.







(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)