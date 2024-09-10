September 10 is globally observed as World Suicide Prevention Day and the day aims to raise awareness around the globe on suicide and the fact that suicides can be prevented. According to the website of the World Health Organization (WHO), World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) while WHO has been the co-sponsor of the day. Every day, thousands of people die by suicide around the globe and these deaths have far-reaching social, emotional, and economic consequences. The WHO points out that with more than 7,00,000 deaths each year globally, suicide is a major public health challenge. So awareness is key, not just for families and friends but also for workplaces as the right action at the right time can go a long way in saving lives.

World Suicide Prevention Day 2024 Theme

The theme for World Suicide Prevention Day for 2024-2026 is "Changing the Narrative on Suicide" with the call to action "Start the Conversation". According to WHO, "This theme aims to raise awareness about the importance of reducing stigma and encouraging open conversations to prevent suicides. Changing the narrative on suicide is about transforming how we perceive this complex issue and shifting from a culture of silence and stigma to one of openness, understanding, and support."

It adds, "The call to action encourages everyone to start the conversation on suicide and suicide prevention. No matter how small, every conversation contributes to a supportive and understanding society. By initiating these vital conversations, we can break down barriers, raise awareness, and create better cultures of support."

World Suicide Prevention Day: Conversations To Have At Work

Keeping the theme in mind, the conversations need to be had not just at homes but offices too. Talking about the issue and the challenges, Dr Ashwin Nayak, Co-founder and CEO, Manah Wellness shares, "It’s become imperative that we introduce suicide prevention initiatives at our workplace. However, it faces challenges, the main being the preconceived notions that we carry on the subject, which in turn result in the lack of a supportive and safe environment for those who are vulnerable."

Nayak says normalising conversations on suicide and its prevention should be the first step organisations must take. "When it becomes fine to talk about suicide prevention, employees pick up the right perspective on the subject and understand the role they can play. They are also skilled in holding conversations with their co-workers who might be vulnerable. Such healthy conversations among co-workers create a safe space for those who might carry suicidal thoughts in their minds. They would be encouraged to reach out for help without the fear of being ostracised or penalised. Leaders can play a crucial role in starting these conversations among the employees, particularly the team manager," Nayak adds.