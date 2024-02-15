Yoga Asanas To Manage Insomnia: Easy Exercises To Improve Sleep And Better Health

When it comes to being fit and healthy, the discussion is mostly centred around diet and exercise. While these two factors are definitely very crucial, what often gets overlooked is the importance of good sleep. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, says that "to keep all of the body's functions and organs functioning properly, the body requires enough sleep for rest and recovery. By doing this, stress — the primary cause of many diseases — is avoided".

Talking about the importance of sleep, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar says, "Manage your sleep schedule and aim for 6 to 8 hours of sleep each night. You'll feel good about it in your heart. Sleep disorders like insomnia can prevent the body and mind from getting the rest they need, which can lead to several issues. They can have undesirable side-effects ranging from small to large, such as irritation, lethargy, lack of productivity, exhaustion, stress, depression, and weight gain."

Yoga Asanas And Breathing Techniques To Manage Insomnia

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar shares several asanas and breathing techniques that can promote good sleep and help you manage insomnia.

1. Balasana – Child’s Pose

Formation of the posture:

· Gently rest your knees down

· Sit with the pelvis down on the heels

· Rather than placing the toes on top of each other, the right and left big toes must be next to each other

· Stretch your arms out to rest your forehead down

(File Pic)

2. Sukhasana – Happy Pose

Formation of the posture:

· Sit straight in any seated position

· Stretch both legs out

· Cross your legs one on top of the other

· Place your palms on the knees

(File Pic)

3. Vajrasana – Thunderbolt Pose

This yoga pose can be done right after consuming a meal.

Formation of the posture:

· Gently rest your knees down

· Sit the pelvis down on the heels

· Keep heels close together and palms on your knees facing up

· Straighten your back and look forward

(Image by Freepik)

4. Siddhohum Kriya

There are 5 steps to practising the Siddhohum Abhyas, the Disha (direction) to face is east. This practice is ideal when done during sunrise, and each step is to be held for 1 minute.

(Image from aksharyoga (dot) com)

a) Samasthithi

Formation of the posture:

· Stand straight with your spine aligned and in an erect posture

· Keep your arms beside, your palms turned outward

· Gently close your eyes

Breathing Methodology: Softly inhale and exhale

b) Aarambh Pranama

Formation of the posture

· Join your palms in front of your chest in such a manner that your elbows are aligned with your wrists.

· Gently close your eyes and bow down

Breathing Methodology Inhale as you join your palms and gradually exhale as you bow down

c) Prapthi Stithi

Formation of the posture

· Stretch your arms up straight, and spread them at a 45-degree angle and turn your palms inward

· Gently close your eyes

Breathing Methodology: Inhale as you raise your arms up and gradually exhale as you open them

d) Krythyastha

Formation of the posture

· Place your right palm first on your Hriday Chakra and cover it with the left palm

· Gently close your eyes

Breathing Methodology: Inhale as you raise your arms up and gradually exhale as you open them

e) Pranam (Samapan) Stithi

Formation of the posture

· Join your palms in front of your chest in such a manner that your elbows are aligned with your wrists.

· Gently close your eyes

Breathing Methodology: Inhale and exhale

"Obtaining enough sleep improves your memory, lowers your risk of cancer, helps you lose weight, and gives you more energy and alertness. Do these straightforward asanas and meditation techniques that can relieve insomnia and aid in getting the rest you need," says Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.