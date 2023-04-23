Yoga For Mom-To-be: 4 Crucial Yoga Asanas Pregnant Women Practice To Stay Active

Yoga during pregnancy: Yoga is a generations-old, ancient discipline that promotes physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Because yoga is a comprehensive science, it may be utilised to be ready for childbirth, particularly prenatal yoga. Not only is yoga seen as safe during pregnancy, but it is also a varied kind of exercise.

Yoga may be a fantastic way to stay active during a woman's fragile and joyful pregnancy. The benefits of yoga extend to the unborn baby as well. Certain yoga poses may be modified for pregnant women to accommodate breathing and relaxation methods. It has been demonstrated that yoga is useful for improving both physical and mental health.

In an interaction with Zee English, spiritual guru and lifestyle coach Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions spoke about how yoga can be a great method to stay active during this vulnerable and exciting time of pregnancy in a woman's life.

"Regular yoga practice can help you feel less anxious, sleep better, and stay composed during pregnancy and labour. Practise these 4 simple asanas slowly with breath awareness for 15-30 seconds each repeating up to 3 sets," shares Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

Here are 4 essential yoga poses that pregnant women can perform at home easily:

Marjariasana

1. Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

- Drop down on your knees gently, and place palms under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

- Inhale, curve your spine to look up.

2. Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

- Exhale, curve your spine to form an arch of the back and allow your neck to drop down.

- Focus your gaze towards your chest.

3. Vrikshasana

- Start by standing in Samasthithi.

- Lift your right leg off the ground, balancing your weight on your left leg.

- Place your right foot on your right inner thigh, as close to your pelvis as possible.

- Support your foot with your palms if necessary.

- Once you've found your balance. Join your palms in the Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra.

- Raise your Pranam towards the sky. Focusing on the front, straighten your elbows and place your head between your arms.

- Do the same with the other leg.

4. Vajrasana

Formation of the posture

- Kneel on a cushion or a soft surface

- Press your pelvis down on the heels

- Close your eyes and relax your shoulders

"Getting enough sleep, eating a balanced diet rich in nutrients, and exercising in the right way may be the best recipe for a healthy mother and healthy child," remarks Grand Master Akshar.

Asanas, pranayama, and meditation will keep the body and mind healthy, at ease, and prepared for labour. You can maintain a strong back and open, flexible hips by doing simple yoga positions.