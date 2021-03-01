Ziqitza Healthcare Limited received 2 million calls on 104 helpline related to medical queries in 2020

The 104 medical helpline number, operated by Asia’s largest emergency medical service provider company Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, has played a major role in resolving medical complaints and providing health related information to people who calls on the number in the past year. Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd has been managing the 104 Helpline service in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha and have experienced and trained staff that addresses the callers. The callers problems are generally related to common ailments cough, cold, fever, diet, skin problems, nutrition and hygiene related are addressed as a part of the helpline’s medical advice given by qualified doctors. Trained psychologists are also part of this service and offers telephonic support and counseling to people suffering from stress, depression, anxiety, post trauma recovery, HIV, AIDS, STI and adolescent age-related problems.

The Ziqitza HealthCare Ltd is offering unique services by operating helpline 104. This helpline provides all types of information and solutions. In all the cities across the state, you can get help related to health department through this helpline sitting at home. If you want any information for the treatment of your disease or wants to know address of a hospital or doctor, this helpline provides you the complete information. Through counseling services, right path is shown to the concern people and motivation is being provided to fight patiently against serious illness. This is not only offering advice facility for treatment, but also providing facility to make complaints.

The 104-helpline number offers all round medical assistance to people in four major areas. These are Medical Advice, Medical Information, Counseling and Complaint Registration. Under the medical information section, queries by people about hospitals, other institutions, diagnostic services etc. are resolved. To help the 104-helpline staff address queries by people in an efficient manner, Ziqitza Healthcare had also organized a Skill Development Training session for the staff from time to time. Ziqitza Rajasthan had also organized such training sessions on Skill Development for its staffs.

The104-helpline call center is providing continuous services to the people of the state from 8.00 AM to 8.00 PM. This center has provided help to 2,123,570people till date. But since March 2020 In line with the pandemic and the critical medical situation that has risen, 104 Helpline in support with 181, has been successfully handling and attending to the COVID 19 queries for the public in Madhya Pradesh. 104 Helpline has been also in the forefront addressing the people queries or anxieties related to the COVID-19 in India. Our efforts have been to implement all safety norms both at the call center or ambulance is being followed as staff safety is our key priority while dealing with pandemic.

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd’s MD & CEO - Mr. Amitabh Jaipuria said, “With the help of 104 helpline, we are committed to helping people by offering medical assistance telephonically through qualified and trained doctors. We have been constantly resolving queries by people who have been contacting us for a wide range of generic medical issues. 104 helpline aims to provide people one stop solution for any advice or information relating to their health and we would like to urge people to avail this service to get solutions for their health-related queries.”

Ziqitza HealthCare Limited (ZHL) was set up in 2005 with a vision to assist in saving human lives by providing a leading network of fully equipped Advanced and Basic Life Support Ambulances across the developing world. Ziqitza Limited is a one-stop integrated healthcare Company that provides Ambulance at Site, Medical Helplines, Mobile Medical units Ambulance on Subscription, Wellness at Workplace, Telehealth Services, Medical Rooms, Doctors on Site and Occupational Health Centre, among others.

Over the past 15 years, the company has grown exponentially from being a start-up with 10 ambulances to now-a well-established corporate entity in India and the Gulf. The service

network includes 3,300 ambulances, state-of-the-art Helpline centers and medical mobile units that service 2 customers every second. Ziqitza works with multiple state governments and 75 corporate clients. Ziqitza Limited is winner of Global Real impact Awards and is a past winner of the Times Social Impact Award.

