Surya Transit 2023: ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य हर महीने राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं. जून में सूर्य गोचर करके मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं. सूर्य का मिथुन में राशि परिवर्तन कुछ राशि वालों के सोए भाग्‍य जगा देगा.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 07:19 AM IST

Surya Transit 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में सूर्य देव को सफलता, आत्‍मविश्‍वास पिता, आत्मा, नौकरी, प्रशासन और सेहत का कारक माना जाता है. सूर्य की स्थिति में बदलाव जीवन के इन सभी पहलुओं पर असर डालता है. 15 जून 2023 को सूर्य गोचर करके मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. मिथुन में सूर्य का गोचर 3 राशि वालों के लिए विशेष तौर पर शुभ रहेगा. इन जातकों को अचानक धन लाभ हो सकता है. नौकरी-व्‍यापार में बड़ी तरकी मिल सकती है. आर्थिक स्थिति में उछाल आ सकता है. आइए जानते हैं कि यह सूर्य गोचर किन राशि वालों के लिए बेहद शुभ साबित हो सकता है.  

