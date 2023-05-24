Surya-Shani Gochar 2023: 2 दुश्मन ग्रहों के 'महागोचर' से, इन लोगों को होगा धनलाभ, मिलेगा छप्परफाड़ पैसा
topStories1hindi1709320
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Surya-Shani Gochar 2023: 2 दुश्मन ग्रहों के 'महागोचर' से, इन लोगों को होगा धनलाभ, मिलेगा छप्परफाड़ पैसा

Surya Gochar 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार जून में भी कई ग्रहों का गोचर सभी 12 राशियों के जीवन को प्रभावित करेगा. सूर्य और शनि भी जून में अपना स्थान परिवर्तन करने जा रहे हैं. ऐसे में जानते हैं किन राशि वालों को विशेष रूप से लाभ होगा.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

Trending Photos

Surya-Shani Gochar 2023: 2 दुश्मन ग्रहों के 'महागोचर' से, इन लोगों को होगा धनलाभ, मिलेगा छप्परफाड़ पैसा

Shani Vakri 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार जून माह की शुरुआत होने वाली है. ऐसे में कई राशि वालों के लिए जून का महीना लाभकारी रहने वाला है, तो कुछ लोगों के लिए इस माह में धन हानि की संभावना है. ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार बता दें कि सूर्य 15 जून को मिथुन राशि में गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. वहीं शनि 17 जून को स्वराशि कुंभ में वक्री होंगे. पिता-पुत्र सूर्य और शनि का एक ही माह में स्थान परिवर्तन करना महत्वपूर्ण माना जा रहा है. ये बदलाव 4 राशि वालों के जीवन में खास बदलाव लाने वाला है. जानें इन राशियों के बारे में.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Pranayama
रोज सुबह करें प्राणायाम, बॉडी को मिलेंगे चौंकाने वाले लाभ
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra:हाथों पर लगाया तेल, काटा कटहल; एक्ट्रेस के कुकिंग शो में हो गई गड़बड़
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव