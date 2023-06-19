काला धागा पहनने के हैं ढेर सारे चमत्‍कारिक लाभ, इन लोगों को होता है सबसे ज्‍यादा लाभ!
काला धागा पहनने के हैं ढेर सारे चमत्‍कारिक लाभ, इन लोगों को होता है सबसे ज्‍यादा लाभ!

Wearing Black Thread benefits: काला धागा पहनने के कई फायदे हैं इसलिए विशेषकर बच्‍चों के अलावा महिला-पुरुष भी गले, हाथ या पैर में काला धागा पहने नजर आ जाते हैं. 

Jun 19, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Kala dhaga pahanne ke fayde: नकारात्‍मक शक्ति या नकारात्‍मक ऊर्जा हावी हो जाए तो बहुत नुकसान पहुंचाती है. इसलिए लोग इससे बचाव के लिए कई तरह के उपाय करते हैं. नजर दोष या नकारात्‍मकता से बचने के ऐसे ही उपायों में से एक है काला धागा पहनना. कई लोग गले, हाथ या पैर में काला धागा पहने हुए नजर आते हैं. वहीं कुछ लोग कमर में भी काला धागा पहनते हैं. ज्‍योतिष, लाल किताब के अलावा तंत्र-मंत्र में भी काला धागा पहनने के कई लाभ बताए गए हैं. काला धागा पहनना बुरी नजर, नकारात्‍मक शक्तियों या कई तरह के संकटों-मुसीबतों से बचाता है. इसके अलावा काला धागा पहनना कई लाभ भी देता है. 

