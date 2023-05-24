Hindu Marriage: एक ही गोत्र में नहीं होता विवाह, सदियों से चली आ रही है ये परंपरा; जानिए कारण
Hindu Marriage: एक ही गोत्र में नहीं होता विवाह, सदियों से चली आ रही है ये परंपरा; जानिए कारण

Hindu Marriage Tips: सनातन धर्म में विवाह को बहुत ही पवित्र माना जाता है. आपको बता दें कि किसी भी लड़के या लड़की का विवाह उसी के समान गोत्र में नहीं किया जाता है. इसके पीछे कई बड़ी वजहें हैं. इन्हीं के बारे में हम यहां जानेंगे.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

Hindu Marriage: एक ही गोत्र में नहीं होता विवाह, सदियों से चली आ रही है ये परंपरा; जानिए कारण

Kundali Milan Before Marriage: सनातन धर्म में शादी विवाह की परंपरा बेहद पवित्र होती है. इसमें केवल एक लड़के और लड़की का मिलन नहीं होता बल्कि दो परिवारों का आपस में रिश्ता जुड़ता है. सनातन धर्म की विवाह परंपरा में कई तरह की रस्में निभाई जाती हैं और शादी से पहले लड़का और लड़की की कुंडली देखी जाती है. यह बात आपने अक्सर लोगों से सुनी होगी कि जब भी लड़का और लड़की की कुंडली मिलाई जाती है, तब इस बात का ध्यान रखा जाता है कि दोनों एक समान गोत्र के न हों यानी कि वर और वधु का गोत्र अलग-अलग होना चाहिए.

