7.46 लाख की SUV निकली सबकी बाप! Mahindra-Tata के लिए बन गई खतरा, खूब बिक रही
7.46 लाख की SUV निकली सबकी बाप! Mahindra-Tata के लिए बन गई खतरा, खूब बिक रही

Best SUV: एसयूवी सेगमेंट में मारुति सुजुकी की ब्रेजा और ग्रैंड विटारा को खूब खरीदा जा रहा है. इसके अलावा हाल ही में आई मारुति फ्रोंक्स (Maruti Fronx) भी बाकी कंपनियों के लिए मुसीबत बनती दिख रही है. 

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

7.46 लाख की SUV निकली सबकी बाप! Mahindra-Tata के लिए बन गई खतरा, खूब बिक रही

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: भारत में एसयूवी कारों की डिमांड बढ़ने के साथ सेगमेंट में मारुति सुजुकी ने भी बिक्री में शानदार बढ़ोतरी हासिल की है. कंपनी ने मई महीने में घरेलू बाजार में 143,708 कारों और SUV की सेल की है. एसयूवी सेगमेंट में मारुति सुजुकी की ब्रेजा और ग्रैंड विटारा को खूब खरीदा जा रहा है. इसके अलावा हाल ही में आई मारुति फ्रोंक्स (Maruti Fronx) भी बाकी कंपनियों के लिए मुसीबत बनती दिख रही है. इस एसयूवी को ग्राहकों का इतना शानदार रेसपॉन्स मिल रहा है कि यह आते ही टॉप 10 एसयूवी की लिस्ट में शामिल हो गई है. 

