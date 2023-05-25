Citroen My Ami Buggy EV लॉन्च, ऐसा डिजाइन कि देखने वाले रह जाएंगे देखते, इतनी कीमत
Citroen My Ami Buggy EV लॉन्च, ऐसा डिजाइन कि देखने वाले रह जाएंगे देखते, इतनी कीमत

Citroen EV: फ्रांस की ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनी Citroen ने ग्लोबल मार्केट में नई इलेक्ट्रिक कार पेश की गई है, जो असल में एक बग्गी है. इसे My Ami Buggy नाम दिया गया है. यह बेहद कॉम्पेक्ट डिजाइन के साथ आती है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

Citroen My Ami Buggy EV लॉन्च, ऐसा डिजाइन कि देखने वाले रह जाएंगे देखते, इतनी कीमत

Citroen My Ami Buggy EV: फ्रांस की ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनी Citroen ने ग्लोबल मार्केट में नई इलेक्ट्रिक कार पेश की गई है, जो असल में एक बग्गी है. इसे My Ami Buggy नाम दिया गया है. यह बेहद कॉम्पेक्ट डिजाइन के साथ आती है. इसे My Ami इलेक्ट्रिक कार से प्रेरणा लेकर तैयार किया गया है. इसमें 5.4kWh का बैटरी पैक और 8 हॉर्सपावर जनरेट करने वाली मोटर दी गई है. कंपनी ने My Ami Buggy की शुरुआती कीमत 13029 डॉलर (लगभग 10.78 लाख रुपये) रखी है. 

