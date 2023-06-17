Hyundai Venue का नया बेस मॉडल लॉन्च, जोड़ दिए तीन धमाकेदार फीचर्स, कीमत बस 7.7 लाख
Hyundai Venue का नया बेस मॉडल लॉन्च, जोड़ दिए तीन धमाकेदार फीचर्स, कीमत बस 7.7 लाख

Hyundai Venue 2023: कंपनी ने हाल ही में Hyundai Venue को अपडेट किया है. Hyundai ने इसके बेस मॉडल E को अपडेट किया है, इसके साथ E (O) नाम से एक नया वेरिएंट जोड़ा गया है. 

 

Jun 17, 2023

Hyundai Venue New Base Model: दक्षिण कोरिया की कार निर्माता हुंडई के लिए क्रेटा बेस्ट सेलिंग मॉडल है. इसके बाद दूसरा नंबर हुंडई वेन्यू का आता है. लगातार बढ़ते कॉम्पिटिशन के चलते कंपनी लगातार अपने प्रोडक्ट को अपडेट करती रहती है. कंपनी ने हाल ही में Hyundai Venue को अपडेट किया है. Hyundai ने इसके बेस मॉडल E को अपडेट किया है, इसके साथ E (O) नाम से एक नया वेरिएंट जोड़ा गया है. Venue E में कंपनी ने तीन जरूरी सेफ्टी फीचर्स को जोड़ा है. जबकि E(O) को अब नया बेस वेरिएंट बना दिया गया है. कंपनी ने वेन्यू ई की कीमत 7.76 लाख रुपये (एक्स-शोरूम) और वेन्यू ई(ओ) की कीमत 7.71 लाख रुपये (एक्स-शोरूम) रखी है. 

