Car Sales: इन 10 कारों के लिए शोरूम पर लगी लाइन, आधी कारें 6 लाख से सस्ती, देखें लिस्ट
Car Sales May 2023: मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया ने शानदार बिक्री जारी रखी है और टॉप 10 सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों में 7 अकेले मारुति सुजुकी की रही हैं. जबकि एक कार हुंडई और दो कारों टाटा मोटर्स की रही हैं.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 06:53 AM IST

Best Selling Car: मई महीने में पैसेंजर व्हीकल (PV) सेगमेंट में कुल 334,800 यूनिट्स की घरेलू बिक्री दर्ज की गई है. मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया ने शानदार बिक्री जारी रखी है और टॉप 10 सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों में 7 अकेले मारुति सुजुकी की रही हैं. जबकि एक कार हुंडई और दो कारों टाटा मोटर्स की रही हैं. मारुति सुजुकी बलेनो इसमें सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाला मॉडल रहा, जबकि कंपनी की स्विफ्ट, वैगनआर, ब्रेज़ा, ईको, डिजायर और एर्टिगा ने मई में टॉप 10 लिस्ट में अपनी जगह बनाई. इसके साथ हुंडई की क्रेटा, टाटा की नेक्सॉन और पंच भी लिस्ट में शामिल रही हैं.

