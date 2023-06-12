7th pay commission: DA को लेकर आ गई बड़ी खुशखबरी, सरकार ने किया ऐलान - 50 फीसदी मिलेगा महंगाई भत्ता!
7th pay commission: DA को लेकर आ गई बड़ी खुशखबरी, सरकार ने किया ऐलान - 50 फीसदी मिलेगा महंगाई भत्ता!

DA Hike Update: सरकार ने बताया है कि कर्मचारियों की सैलरी में जल्द ही बंपर इजाफा होने जा रहा है. कर्मचारियों को मिलने वाला डीए 42 फीसदी से बढ़कर 50 फीसदी हो जाएगा.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 10:17 PM IST

7th pay commission: DA को लेकर आ गई बड़ी खुशखबरी, सरकार ने किया ऐलान - 50 फीसदी मिलेगा महंगाई भत्ता!

7th pay commission DA Hike: केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों (Central Government Employees) के लिए जुलाई का महंगाई भत्ता (DA Hike) बढ़ने से पहले ही एक बड़ी खुशखबरी आ गई है. सरकार ने बताया है कि कर्मचारियों की सैलरी में जल्द ही बंपर इजाफा होने जा रहा है. कर्मचारियों को मिलने वाला डीए 42 फीसदी से बढ़कर 50 फीसदी हो जाएगा... जी हां, इससे केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों की सैलरी में हर महीने करीब 9000 रुपये का सीधा इजाफा होगा. आइए आपको बताते हैं कि सरकार आखिर कब डीए में इजाफा करने जा रही है. 

