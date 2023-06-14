Gold Price Today: औंधे मुंह ग‍िरा सोना और चांदी, अब 10 ग्राम पर होगा इतने का फायदा; ये रहा आज का रेट
Gold Price Today: औंधे मुंह ग‍िरा सोना और चांदी, अब 10 ग्राम पर होगा इतने का फायदा; ये रहा आज का रेट

Gold Silver Price: MCX पर भी सोने का रेट 60,000 रुपये के नीचे चल रहा है. चांदी 72,000 रुपये के लेवल पर चल रही है. हाल‍िया स्‍थ‍ित‍ि में सोने-चांदी की कीमत में भले ही ग‍िरावट देखी जा रही है. लेक‍िन जानकार आने वाले समय में दोनों ही कीमती धातुओं के रेट में तेजी आने की उम्‍मीद कर रहे हैं.

Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

Gold Price Today: औंधे मुंह ग‍िरा सोना और चांदी, अब 10 ग्राम पर होगा इतने का फायदा; ये रहा आज का रेट

Gold Price 14th June: सोने और चांदी की कीमत में लगातार ग‍िरावट देखी जा रही है. मई की शुरुआत में 62,000 के नजदीक पहुंचने वाला सोना अब ग‍िरकर 60,000 के नीचे आ गया है. एक द‍िन पहले मंगलवार को भी सोने-चांदी में ग‍िरावट आई थी. यही स‍िलस‍िला बुधवार को भी जारी रहा. मई के पहले हफ्ते में सोना चढ़कर 61739 रुपये और चांदी 77280 रुपये प्रत‍ि क‍िलो के स्‍तर पर पहुंच गई थी.

