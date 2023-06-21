Income Tax Return Filing: घर बैठे कैसे फाइल करें ITR, जान‍िए स्‍टेप-बाय-स्‍टेप प्रोसेस; पैसा भी नहीं होगा खर्च
Income Tax Return Filing: घर बैठे कैसे फाइल करें ITR, जान‍िए स्‍टेप-बाय-स्‍टेप प्रोसेस; पैसा भी नहीं होगा खर्च

ITR Filing: प‍िछले साल कोव‍िड महामारी के कारण आईटीआर फाइल करने की अंत‍िम तारीख को कई बार आगे बढ़ाया गया था. अगर आप नौकरीपेशा हैं तो उम्‍मीद है क‍ि आपको फॉर्म-16 (Form-16) मिल गया होगा.

Income Tax Return Filing: घर बैठे कैसे फाइल करें ITR, जान‍िए स्‍टेप-बाय-स्‍टेप प्रोसेस; पैसा भी नहीं होगा खर्च

How to File ITR: सीबीडीटी (CBDT) की तरफ से इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न (ITR) फाइल करने की डेडलाइन 31 जुलाई तय की गई है. अगर आप यह सोच रहे हैं क‍ि सीबीडीटी इसमें क‍िसी तरह का बदलाव कर सकता है तो आप गलत हैं. दरअसल, प‍िछले साल कोव‍िड महामारी के कारण आईटीआर फाइल करने की अंत‍िम तारीख को कई बार आगे बढ़ाया गया था. अगर आप नौकरीपेशा हैं तो उम्‍मीद है क‍ि आपको फॉर्म-16 (Form-16) मिल गया होगा. अगर नहीं भी म‍िला है तो यह आपको जल्‍द म‍िलने वाला होगा.

