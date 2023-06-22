PM Kisan: किसानों के लिए आ गई एक और खुशखबरी, 14वीं किस्त से पहले मिली 3000 रुपये की सौगात!
topStories1hindi1749238
PM Kisan: किसानों के लिए आ गई एक और खुशखबरी, 14वीं किस्त से पहले मिली 3000 रुपये की सौगात!

Pension Scheme For Farmers: अब सरकार की तरफ से किसानों को एक और खुशखबरी मिल गई है. पीएम किसान योजना की 14वीं किस्त से पहले सरकार ने किसानों को बड़ा तोहफा देने का फैसला लिया है. अब आपको हर महीने 3000 रुपये का फायदा मिलेगा. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

PM Kisan: किसानों के लिए आ गई एक और खुशखबरी, 14वीं किस्त से पहले मिली 3000 रुपये की सौगात!

Farmers Monthly Pension: केंद्र सरकार (Central Government) की तरफ से किसानों (Indian Farmers) को कई तरह की सुविधाएं दी जाती हैं. अब सरकार की तरफ से किसानों को एक और खुशखबरी मिल गई है. पीएम किसान योजना की 14वीं किस्त से पहले सरकार ने किसानों को बड़ा तोहफा देने का फैसला लिया है. देश के करोड़ों किसानों को पीएम किसान योजना के साथ ही हर महीने 3000 रुपये का नकद तोहफा मिलेगा. यह पैसा किसानों के खाते में हर महीने ट्रांसफर किया जाएगा. 

