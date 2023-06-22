Indian Railways: इस द‍िन शुरू होगी पटना-रांची वंदे भारत ट्रेन, आज ही जान‍िए किराया और टाइम टेबल
Indian Railways: इस द‍िन शुरू होगी पटना-रांची वंदे भारत ट्रेन, आज ही जान‍िए किराया और टाइम टेबल

Patna Vande Bharat Express: सूत्रों ने बताया क‍ि ट्रेन को हफ्ते में छह द‍िन चलाया जाएगा. मंगलवार के द‍िन इसका यह नहीं चलेगी. ट्रेन रोजाना पटना जंक्शन से सुबह 7 बजे चलकर दोपहर 1 बजे रांची और 1.20 पर हटिया स्टेशन पहुंचेगी.

Jun 22, 2023

Indian Railways: इस द‍िन शुरू होगी पटना-रांची वंदे भारत ट्रेन, आज ही जान‍िए किराया और टाइम टेबल

Patna Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: देश में अलग-अलग रूट पर जल्‍द 5 वंदे भारत ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू होने वाला है. इनमें से दो ट्रेन मध्‍य प्रदेश में शुरू होंगी. पहली बार वंदे भारत ट्रेन की सौगात ब‍िहार को भी म‍िलने वाली है. पटना और रांची के बीच चलने वाली सेमी हाई स्‍पीड ट्रेन को 27 जून को हरी झंडी द‍िखाई जाएगी. ट्रेन के 2 ट्रायल रन पूरे हो गए हैं. दोनों ट्रायल रन के दौरान दो से तीन जगह ट्रैक पर जानवर आ गए. सूत्रों का दावा है क‍ि नियमित परिचालन से पहले एक और ट्रायल रन कराए जाने की तैयारी है.

