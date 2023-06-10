Jan Aushadhi Kendra: सरकार दे रही बिजनेस करने का शानदार मौका, दवा बेच करें कमाई; जानें आवेदन का तरीका
Jan Aushadhi Kendra: सरकार दे रही बिजनेस करने का शानदार मौका, दवा बेच करें कमाई; जानें आवेदन का तरीका

Jan Aushadhi Kendra: युवाओं को रोजगार के नए मौके मिलेंगे. सरकार पूरे देश में 2,000 पैक्स की जन औषधि केंद्र खोलने के लिए पहचान करेगी. जन औषधि केंद्र खोलने के लिए ऑनलाइन या ऑफलाइन मोड में आवेदन कर सकेंगे. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Jan Aushadhi Kendra: सरकार दे रही बिजनेस करने का शानदार मौका, दवा बेच करें कमाई; जानें आवेदन का तरीका

Jan Aushadhi Kendra: देश की केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों की ओर से अपने देश और राज्यों के नागरिकों के हित में कई तरह की योजनाओं का संचालन किया जा रहा है. कभी सरकार खेती के लिए आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान करती हैं तो कभी देश के युवाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए उन्हें बिजनेस लोन दे रही है. अब केंद्र की मोदी सरकार ने इस दिशा में एक ओर बड़ा कदम लिया है. आइए जानते हैं क्या है ये...

