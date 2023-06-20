नंबर्स के खेल में है दिलचस्पी तो बीटेक के अलावा भी हैं कई ऑप्शन, मैथ्स में है बहुत स्कोप, इसी में बनाएं करियर
नंबर्स के खेल में है दिलचस्पी तो बीटेक के अलावा भी हैं कई ऑप्शन, मैथ्स में है बहुत स्कोप, इसी में बनाएं करियर

Career In Maths: अगर आपकी मैथ्स में दिलचस्पी रखते हैं तो इंजीनियरिंग के अलावा बहुत से विकल्प हैं, जिसे आप करियर के लिए चुन सकते हैं. कुछ तो ऐसे हैं जिनमें कॉमर्स स्टूडेंट्स भी अपना फ्यूचर बना सकते हैं.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

Career In Mathematics: युवाओं के लिए 12वीं के बाद कॉलेज में एडमिशन लेते समय सही कोर्स का सिलेक्शन करना बिल्कुल भी आसान नहीं होता है. आगे चलकर इसी पर उनका पूर करियर डिपेंड करता है. सही से फैसला नहीं लिया तो पूरी लाइफ खराब हो सकती है और एक सोचा समझा सही फैसला आपका फ्यूचर ब्राइट कर देता है. ऐसे में हमेशा अपनी दिलचस्पी और करियर स्कोप के आधार पर ही कोर्स का चयन करना चाहिए. 

