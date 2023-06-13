GK: ये है दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन, जानिए क्या हैं इंडियन रेलवे की लाइफलाइन एक्सप्रेस की खासियतें
Hospital train: भारते के पास दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन है. जीवन रेखा एक तरह की स्पेशल ट्रेन है, जिसका इस्तेमाल भारतीय रेलवे कुछ अवसरों पर ही करती है. आइए जानते हैं हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन से जुड़ी तमाम जरूरी बातें. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Lifeline Express Hospital Train: इंडियन रेलवे दुनिया का चौथा सबसे बड़ा रेल नेटवर्क है. भारतीय रेलवे हजारों पैसेंजर गाड़ियों जैसे सुपरफास्ट ट्रेनें मेल/एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों, मालगाड़ियों का संचालन करता है. इंडियन रेलवे की एक सबसे बड़ी उपलब्धि यह है कि इसके पास दुनिया की सबसे पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन है. इस ट्रेन की मदद से घायलों तक मदद तुरंत पहुंचाई जाती है. चलिए आपको बताते हैं कि इस ट्रेन की खासियत क्या है और इसका इस्तेमाल कब किया जाता है.

