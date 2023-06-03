Sarkari Naukri Exam Calendar for June 2023: यूजीसी नेट, SSC, यूपीएससी, DSSSB, टीचर रिक्रूटमेंट समेत इस महीने हैं ये एग्जाम
Sarkari Naukri Exam Calendar for June 2023: यूजीसी नेट, SSC, यूपीएससी, DSSSB, टीचर रिक्रूटमेंट समेत इस महीने हैं ये एग्जाम

Govt Exam Calendar for June 2023: जून 2023 में होने वाली आगामी सरकारी परीक्षाओं की तारीखों की यहां चेक कर सकते हैं. यूजीसी नेट, एसएससी, यूपीएससी, डीएसएसएसबी और अन्य शिक्षक भर्ती परीक्षाओं का शेड्यूल यहां दिया गया है.

Sarkari Naukri Exam Calendar for June 2023: यूजीसी नेट, SSC, यूपीएससी, DSSSB, टीचर रिक्रूटमेंट समेत इस महीने हैं ये एग्जाम

Govt Exam Calendar for June 2023: जून 2023 के लिए कई सरकारी परीक्षाएं निर्धारित की गई हैं. इस महीने होने वाली प्रमुख परीक्षाएं यूजीसी नेट, सीएसआईआर नेट, यूपीएससी आईईएस, एसएससी सीएचएसएल, एचपीटीईटी और डीएसएसएसबी पीजीटी/ टीजीटी/ सहायक शिक्षक परीक्षाएं हैं. जिन उम्मीदवारों ने इनमें से किसी भी परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन किया है, वे परीक्षा की तारीखों पर नजर रखने के लिए इस पेज से जुड़े रह सकते हैं.

