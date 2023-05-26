UPSC Topper 2022: मां आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर पिता कर रहे बच्चों को शिक्षित, बेटे राहुल ने पहले HCS और अब UPSC में गाड़ा झंडा
UPSC Topper 2022: मां आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर पिता कर रहे बच्चों को शिक्षित, बेटे राहुल ने पहले HCS और अब UPSC में गाड़ा झंडा

Rahul Sangwan Success Story: भिवानी के राहुल सांगवान ने यूपीएससी परीक्षा में 508 वां रैंक हासिल किया है. वे फिलहाल हीपा गुरुग्राम में प्रशिक्षण पर थे. यहां बात करेंगे उनकी सफलता और पर्सनल लाइफ के बारे में

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

UPSC Topper 2022: मां आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर पिता कर रहे बच्चों को शिक्षित, बेटे राहुल ने पहले HCS और अब UPSC में गाड़ा झंडा

Rahul Sangwan Success Story: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 के नतीजे 23 मई 2023 को जारी किए गए. लाखों अभ्यर्थियों में कुछ ने ही इसमें कामयाबी हासिल की. कामयाब होने वाले यूपीएससी एस्पिरेंट्स में एक नाम हरियाणा के राहुल सांगवान का भी शामिल हैं, जिन्होंने  यूपीएससी परीक्षा में 508 वीं रैंक हासिल की है.

