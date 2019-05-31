सलवार-कमीज पहनने पर पाकिस्तानी कप्तान सरफराज की हुई खिंचाई, अब देना पड़ा ये बयान

नई दिल्ली: आईसीसी क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप (ICC Cricket World Cup 2019) की 30 मई से इंग्लैंड में शुरुआत हो चुकी है. द ओवल में गुरुवार को इंग्लैंड और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच टूर्नामेंट का पहला मैच खेला गया, जिसमें इंग्लैंड ने फतह हासिल की. अब दूसरा मुकाबला शुक्रवार को पाकिस्तान और वेस्ट इंडीज के बीच खेला जाएगा. इससे पहले पाकिस्तानी टीम के कप्तान सरफराज अहमद अपनी ड्रेस को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा में बने हुए हैं.

दरअसल, वर्ल्ड कप की शुरुआत से एक दिन पहले टूर्नामेंट का उद्घाटन समारोह लंदन के बर्मिघम पैलेस के पास स्थिति प्रतिष्ठित लंदन मॉल में आयोजित किया गया था. यहां इंग्लैंड की महारानी एलिजाबेथ ने यहां सभी टीमों के कप्तानों से मुलाकात की और उनके साथ फोटो खिंचवाया. इस दौरान 9 टीमों के कप्तान शर्ट-पैंट और शूट पहनकर पहुंचे थे तो वहीं पाकिस्तान के सरफराज अपने देश की नेशनल ड्रेस (सलवार-कमीज और जैकेट) में नजर आए.

इसको लेकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स सरफराज को उनके पहनावे को लेकर ट्रोल करने लगे. कई यूजर्स तो भद्दे कमेंट्स पर उतर आए.

Sarfaraz Ahmed "The shalwar kameez is our national dress and I got instructions from the board to do all these things so I tried to promote our national dress. I felt very proud that the other captains were wearing suits but I was wearing national dress" #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/mCa1u12dN4 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 30, 2019

Captains of #Cricket playing nations competing 4 the #CricketWorldCup had a photoshoot with the Queen. Guess who came dressed in his pyjamas? None other than the #Pakistan captain (back row, left). Take a look at him in the other pic. How does one country produce ...? #CricketWC pic.twitter.com/hXxbxrfzlj — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) May 30, 2019

I was not expecting this from you. Mahatma Gandhi met King in London in Dhoti. His advisers called him dont do that ,he replied I want to show that king robbed me n my country,I have nothing to luxury. — Rج.भारत (@ravindraj12) May 30, 2019

See absolutely nothing wrong with that. He is dressed well, looks good, embraces his culture, is confident enough to wear what he is comfortable in. See no reason for making any concessions for the queen. — Jai Hind (@mrjaihind) May 30, 2019

For once i dont see anything wrong in this...

Ideally all the captains should have dressed in their native "poshaakhs"... Does the queen wear a saree when she comes here to visit heads of states? Or her children n grandkids adhere to other cultures dress codes? No! — Chowkidar Renu Gadgil (@RenuGadgil) May 30, 2019

पाकिस्तानी टीम के कप्तान ने कहा कि सलवार-कमीज हमारी राष्ट्रीय पोशाक है और मुझे अपने बोर्ड की तरफ से नेशनल ड्रेस को पहनने के निर्देश मिले थे. मैंने हमारे पहनावे को बढ़ावा देने की कोशिश की. मुझे बहुत गर्व महसूस हुआ कि दूसरे कप्तान सूट पहने हुए थे लेकिन मैंने राष्ट्रीय पोशाक पहनी हुई थी.