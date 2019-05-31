Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
विश्व कप 2019

सलवार-कमीज पहनने पर पाकिस्तानी कप्तान सरफराज की हुई खिंचाई, अब देना पड़ा ये बयान

पाकिस्तानी टीम के कप्तान सरफराज अहमद अपनी ड्रेस को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा में बने हुए हैं.

सलवार-कमीज पहनने पर पाकिस्तानी कप्तान सरफराज की हुई खिंचाई, अब देना पड़ा ये बयान

नई दिल्ली: आईसीसी क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप (ICC Cricket World Cup 2019) की 30 मई से इंग्लैंड में शुरुआत हो चुकी है. द ओवल में गुरुवार को इंग्लैंड और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच टूर्नामेंट का पहला मैच खेला गया, जिसमें इंग्लैंड ने फतह हासिल की. अब दूसरा मुकाबला शुक्रवार को पाकिस्तान और वेस्ट इंडीज के बीच खेला जाएगा. इससे पहले पाकिस्तानी टीम के कप्तान सरफराज अहमद अपनी ड्रेस को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा में बने हुए हैं.

दरअसल, वर्ल्ड कप की शुरुआत से एक दिन पहले टूर्नामेंट का उद्घाटन समारोह लंदन के बर्मिघम पैलेस के पास स्थिति प्रतिष्ठित लंदन मॉल में आयोजित किया गया था. यहां इंग्लैंड की महारानी एलिजाबेथ ने यहां सभी टीमों के कप्तानों से मुलाकात की और उनके साथ फोटो खिंचवाया. इस दौरान 9 टीमों के कप्तान शर्ट-पैंट और शूट पहनकर पहुंचे थे तो वहीं पाकिस्तान के सरफराज अपने देश की नेशनल ड्रेस (सलवार-कमीज और जैकेट) में नजर आए.   

इसको लेकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स सरफराज को उनके पहनावे को लेकर ट्रोल करने लगे. कई यूजर्स तो भद्दे कमेंट्स पर उतर आए.

पाकिस्तानी टीम के कप्तान ने कहा कि सलवार-कमीज हमारी राष्ट्रीय पोशाक है और मुझे अपने बोर्ड की तरफ से नेशनल ड्रेस को पहनने के निर्देश मिले थे. मैंने हमारे पहनावे को बढ़ावा देने की कोशिश की. मुझे बहुत गर्व महसूस हुआ कि दूसरे कप्तान सूट पहने हुए थे लेकिन मैंने राष्ट्रीय पोशाक पहनी हुई थी.

 

