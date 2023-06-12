अगर ट्रेन में छूट जाए आपका सामान, तो ना हों जरा भी परेशान, जानें रेलवे कैसे लौटाएगा आपका सामान
अगर ट्रेन में छूट जाए आपका सामान, तो ना हों जरा भी परेशान, जानें रेलवे कैसे लौटाएगा आपका सामान

Indian Railway Rules: रेलवे यात्रियों को उनका खोया हुआ सामान वापिस करने के लिए दी जाने वाली सुविधा के लिए कोई शुल्क चार्ज नहीं करता है.

अगर ट्रेन में छूट जाए आपका सामान, तो ना हों जरा भी परेशान, जानें रेलवे कैसे लौटाएगा आपका सामान

Indian Railway Rules: अक्सर देखा गया है कि कई लोग ट्रेन से यात्रा करते वक्त अपना सामान ट्रेन में ही भूल जाते हैं. इसके बाद जब यात्री याद आता है कि वो अपना सामान ट्रेन में ही भूल गया है, तो वह यही सोचता है कि अब उसका सामान किसी कीमत पर नहीं मिलेगा. हालांकि, सच कुछ और ही है. दरअसल, रेलवे यात्रियों के छूटे हुए सामान का ध्यान रखती है और इन्क्वाइरी करने के बाद उस सामान को उस व्यक्ति को लौटा देती है, जिसका वह सामान होता है. लेकिन क्या आप यह जानते हैं कि अगर आप अपना सामान ट्रेंन में भूल जाएं, तो आप उसे कैसे वापस प्राप्त करेंगे. अगर नहीं, तो आइये आज हम आपको ट्रेन में छूटे हुए सामान को कैसे हासिल करते हैं उसके पूरे प्रोसेस के बारे में बताते हैं.

