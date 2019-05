योगा के बाद अब शिल्पा शेट्टी ने लॉन्च किया फिटनेस ऐप, ऐसे करेंगी लोगों की मदद

Where there is a Will there’s a Way... Still don’t have a farm but growing my organic, pesticide free veggies in pots. All the hard work is bearing (fruit)... vegetables in this case already To pluck fresh Brinjal, Fenugreek, Chillies, Basil... is an inexplicable joy. Enjoying this process sooo much. Farm (pot) to Fork is such a joy. Yaaaay! #homegrown #newbeginnings #happiness #pesticidefree #organic #farmtotable

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 9, 2019 at 10:27pm PDT