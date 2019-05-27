इस एक्ट्रेस ने बताई अपने बेटे के पैदा होने की दर्दनाक कहानी, बोलीं- 'आत्मा में हुआ जख्म...'

THE FINAL CHAPTER After my threat of leaving, Mohit came to the OT with me. And then everything that was not supposed to happen, happened. The cord was clamped in seconds. The baby came out crying &still was poked & prodded before being given to me. I heard my doctor laughing while pulling the baby out, “dekha? Pain free delivery”. And then the biggest horror! I was administered a sleeping injection without being asked, and suddenly I felt myself passing out. I found myself slurring when I said, "give my baby to me.. where's my baby.." I could not put my baby to the breast as I had so wanted to in the first few minutes. I slept till the next morning, waking up in panic repeatedly asking, “where’s my baby? Where’s my husband?” Scared shitless. Now, I have trouble establishing a good latch. I have stitches which hurt. I have 2 kids & an office to look after but a body that doesn't support it. I have a scar, on my soul. Will I be able to heal from this ever? But most importantly I have questions. Why was I given a drug to hasten dilation when I was already progressing fast? Why was my husband stopped from entering the OT when there was no such protocol? Why was the doctor in such a rush to perform the surgery when the NST was normal and I was calm? Why was I given a sleeping drug right after the baby was pulled out? Why was I not treated with kindness by another woman, a mother, my "care provider" in the most vulnerable moment of my life! What happened with me, is what happens with most women in India. I learnt that from the comments I got. And now I have 2 choices. To be livid, or to emerge stronger. I believe in changing destiny, and maybe I was not able to change mine. But the strength that I draw from this experience makes me want to inspire women to take back control of their own birthing experiences in their hands. To be loved, respected and cared for when they get ready to birth another human. And if you have been in my place at some point in your life, please share my story and let it reach out. And hold my hand in spreading this message of love from one woman, a mother, to another.. #birthstory #chhavimittalbirthstory #chhavimittal #hospitals

