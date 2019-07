'स्ट्रीट डांसर 3डी' की शूटिंग हुई खत्म, रैपअप पर इमोशनल हुए वरुण धवन

SAHEJ-we dance to express not to impress. Wow im so excited for everyone to see what we have done. @remodsouza I love being on your set. Thank you to everyone all the dancers from all around the world for making this film with us. I have had a blast and I’m sad its over but now jan 24 th you will meet the street dancers

