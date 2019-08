जेनिफर विंगेट ने अपनी फेवरेट एक्ट्रेस के साथ शेयर की फोटो, लिखी मन की बात

I shot with this legend yesterday. I’ve been her ardent fan since like forever and couldn't hold back myself from ceasing the opportunity to share screen space with her. So grateful for how life brings you closer and closer to people you’ve looked up to and events you’ve looked out for. Hope to meet and work with you again. So Moved by your generosity and humility, ma'am! #CodeM #seemabiswas

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Aug 5, 2019 at 10:51pm PDT