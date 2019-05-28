Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
ऋषि कपूर

ऋषि कपूर ने बीजेपी नेताओं को बधाई के साथ दे डालीं इतनी सलाह! बोले- दोबारा जीते हैं तो...

नई दिल्ली:  दिग्गज अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर जहां अपनी एक्टिंग को लेकर चर्चा में रहते हैं वहीं देश के मुद्दों पर उनके ट्वीट्स भी सुर्खियां बटोरते रहते हैं. ऋषि बीते साल से कैंसर के ईलाज के चलते न्यूयार्क में हैं. लेकिन देश को लेकर उनकी चिंता हर समय सामने आती रहती है. अब ऋषि ने सरकार से नागरिकों के लिए रोजगार, शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं पर ध्यान देने का आग्रह किया है.

फिलहाल न्यूयार्क में अपना इलाज करा रहे ऋषि ने लोकसभा चुनावों में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) की जीत के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और केंद्रीय मंत्रियों- स्मृति ईरानी और अरुण जेटली को किए कई ट्वीट्स में अपनी चिंता जाहिर की.

ऋषि ने लिखा, "दोबारा निर्वाचित हुई भाजपा, अरुण जेटली, स्मृति ईरानी और माननीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी से मेरी विनम्र इच्छा, कामना और आग्रह है कि. कृपया भारत में निशुल्क शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य तथा पेंशन के लिए काम करें. यह मुश्किल है लेकिन अगर आप आज शुरू करते हैं, तो हम इसे एक दिन जरूर हासिल कर लेंगे."

उन्होंने कहा, "यहां स्नातक की शिक्षा देखने और अस्पतालों में विशेष इलाजों के बारे में सुनने के बाद, सिर्फ कुछ लोगों की ही इन तक पहुंच क्यों हो. आखिरकार, यहां अमेरिका में अधिकांश डॉक्टर और शिक्षक भारतीय हैं."

अभिनेता (66) ने कहा कि इन बातों पर ध्यान देकर हम वैसा भारत को पा सकते हैं जैसा हम चाहते हैं.

उन्होंने कहा, "शिक्षा स्नातक युवा को अच्छे रोजगार दे सकती है और बीमार को पूरा जीवन दे सकती है. एक सच्चा लोकतंत्र - एक अवसर."

उन्होंने कहा, "अगर मैंने ज्यादा बोल दिया को कृपया मुझे माफ कीजिए लेकिन एक नागरिक के तौर पर मुझे लगता है कि यह बात सामने लाना मेरा कर्तव्य है."

ऋषि कपूरrishi kapoorबीजेपीSmriti IraniArun Jaitley
