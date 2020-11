Urvarshi Rautela बनीं क्लियोपेट्रा, ड्रेस की कीमत जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

Cleopatra VII Philopator Fool! Don't you see now that I could have poisoned you a hundred times had I been able to live without you. @amatoofficial @furneamato . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela #Cleopatra

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA Actor (@urvashirautela) on Nov 3, 2020 at 1:18am PST