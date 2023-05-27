पहले बदसलूकी, फिर सलमान ने लगाया गले, बोले Vicky Kaushal- ‘अब इस बात का कोई मतलब नहीं’
पहले बदसलूकी, फिर सलमान ने लगाया गले, बोले Vicky Kaushal- ‘अब इस बात का कोई मतलब नहीं’

Vicky Kaushal Reaction on Salman Khan: विक्की कौशल ने अब उस वीडियो पर रिएक्ट किया है जिसमें सलमान खान के बॉडीगार्ड उन्हें फोर्सफुली हटाते दिख रहे हैं तो वहीं सलमान का एटीट्यूड भी वीडियो में साफ नजर आ रहा है.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 06:34 PM IST

पहले बदसलूकी, फिर सलमान ने लगाया गले, बोले Vicky Kaushal- ‘अब इस बात का कोई मतलब नहीं’

Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan: आईफा के लिए बॉलीवुड सितारे अबू धाबी में हैं जहां से कई वीडियो सामने आ रहे हैं लेकिन इनमें से एक वीडियो सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में है. वो है सलमान खान (Salman Khan) और विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) का लेकिन अब इसी वीडियो पर विक्की कौशल ने अपना रिएक्शन दे दिया है जिसे सुनकर फैंस भी दंग हैं. विक्की के मुताबिक जो भी उसमें नजर आ रहा वैसा नहीं है और इस पर बात करने का भी कोई मतलब नहीं. चलिए बताते हैं आपको पूरा किस्सा. 

