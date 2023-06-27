Elon Musk का पत्ता साफ कर देगा Google, एयरटेल के साथ ला रहा लेजर वाली इंटरनेट तकनीक
Laser Internet Technology: अगर आप सुपरफास्ट इंटरनेट स्पीड का मजा लेना चाहते हैं तो Google ने Airtel के साथ मिलकर तगड़ी तैयारी कर ली जिसके आपको एक नेस्क्ट लेवल एक्सपीरियंस हासिल होगा. 

Google Airtel Laser Internet: Google की पेरेंट कंपनी Alphabet और Airtel साथ मिलकर Laser आधारित इंटरनेट तकनीक पर काम कर रहे हैं जिससे हाई स्पीड इंटरनेट चलाना काफी आसान हो जाएगा. ये इंटरनेट सर्विस Elon Musk की सैटेलाइट इंटरनेट सर्विस Starlink को तगड़ी चुनौती देगी. इस सर्विस में बिना किसी केबल कनेक्शन और टावर कनेक्टिविटी के ही इंटरनेट चलाना संभव हो सकेगा. गूगल की पेरेंट कंपनी अल्फाबेट इसे भारतीय एयरटेल के साथ मिलकर डेवलप कर रही है, ऐसे में जल्द ही ये भारतीयों के लिए उपलब्ध हो सकती है. इस सर्विस में मिलने वाली इंटरनेट स्पीड काफी ज्यादा होगी.

