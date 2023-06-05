Blood Pressure Tips: हींग के सेवन से फौरन कम होता है बल्ड प्रेशर, खाने में इस तरह करें शामिल
topStories1hindi1725810
Hindi NewsHealth

Blood Pressure Tips: हींग के सेवन से फौरन कम होता है बल्ड प्रेशर, खाने में इस तरह करें शामिल

Benefits Of Hing: अक्सर हम सभी खाने में तड़का लगाने के लिए हींग का प्रयोग करते हैं. साथ ही इसे अचार में भी स्वाद के लिए डाला जाता है. लेकिन खाने के अलावा हींग को कई बीमारियों में औषधि के रूप में भी इस्तेमाल किया जाता है.

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:30 PM IST

Trending Photos

Blood Pressure Tips: हींग के सेवन से फौरन कम होता है बल्ड प्रेशर, खाने में इस तरह करें शामिल

Hing In Foods Benefits: भारतीय भोजन में स्वाद का विशेष महत्व होता है. ऐसे में मसाले का मिश्रण एक सही उपाय होता है. इन मसालों में सबसे जरूरी चीज होती है हींग. हींग का इस्तेमाल लोग तड़के के लिए अधिक करते हैं. साथ ही हींग को अचार में खासकर डाला जाता है. हींग अपनी सुगंध और औषधीय गुणों के लिए जानी जाती है. हालांकि इसके अधिक इस्तेमाल से स्वाद में खर्च आने लगता है. वहीं हींग आयुर्वेदिक इलाज में भी काम करती है. आज हम जानेंगे कि हींग के क्या स्वास्थ्य लाभ हो सकते हैं...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Live Breaking News: ओडिशा में एक और ट्रेन हादसा, मालगाड़ी के कई डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत