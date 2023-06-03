Tobacco cause cancer: तंबाकू के सेवन से शरीर के इस पार्ट में होता है कैंसर, वक्त रहते नहीं संभले तो हो जाएगी मौत
Tobacco cause cancer: तंबाकू के सेवन से शरीर के इस पार्ट में होता है कैंसर, वक्त रहते नहीं संभले तो हो जाएगी मौत

ब्लैडर कैंसर, पहले सिर्फ अधिक उम्र के व्यक्तियों को होता था, लेकिन अब यह युवा पीढ़ी सहित एक व्यापक आयु के लोगों को भी प्रभावित कर रहा है. विशेषज्ञ इस परिवर्तन को युवा पीढ़ी के बीच तंबाकू के सेवन की बढ़ती मान्यता के कारण संबंधित मान रहे हैं.

Jun 03, 2023

हाल के वर्षों में, ऑन्कोलॉजी के क्षेत्र में एक चिंताजनक प्रवृत्ति उभरती दिखाई दे रही है. तंबाकू के उपयोग में वृद्धि के कारण ब्लैडर कैंसर के मामलों में चिंताजनक वृद्धि हुई है. ब्लैडर कैंसर, एक ऐसी स्थिति है जिसमें ब्लैडर के टिशू में असामान्य सेलों की विकास होती है. यह वैश्विक रूप से महत्वपूर्ण स्वास्थ्य संबंधी चिंता बन गया है. इस लेख में हम तंबाकू के उपयोग और ब्लैडर कैंसर के बीच संबंध पर प्रकाश डालेंगे.

