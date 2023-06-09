Diabetes Patient In India: भारत में डायबिटीज के मामले 10 करोड़ के पार, बीते 4 वर्षों में बढ़े 44 फीसदी मरीज
Diabetes Patient In India: भारत में डायबिटीज के मामले 10 करोड़ के पार, बीते 4 वर्षों में बढ़े 44 फीसदी मरीज

Diabetes cases in India: ICMR की एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार भारत में डायबिटीज मरीजों की संख्या 10.1  करोड़ से अधिक हो गई है जो 2019 में 7 करोड़ थी. कई राज्यों में यह आंकड़े चिंताजनक दर से बढ़ रहे हैं. 

Diabetes Patient In India: भारत में डायबिटीज के मामले 10 करोड़ के पार, बीते 4 वर्षों में बढ़े 44 फीसदी मरीज

Diabetes cases: यूके मेडिकल जर्नल 'लैंसेट' में प्रकाशित ICMR के एक अध्ययन के अनुसार भारत में डायबिटीज मरीजों की संख्या 101 मिलियन यानी 10.1  करोड़ से अधिक हो गई है. 2019 में यह मामले 70 मिलियन यानी 7 करोड़ था. हालांकि, कुछ विकसित राज्यों में संख्या स्थिर हो रही है, वहीं कई अन्य राज्यों में यह चिंताजनक दर से बढ़ रही है. अध्ययन में दर्शाया गया है कि कम से कम 136 मिलियन (13.6 करोड़) लोग यानि 15.3% आबादी प्रीडायबिटीज स्टेज में हैं.

